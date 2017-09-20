After 0-10 start, Raiders QB Derek Carr nears .500 mark

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Derek Carr has almost completed the climb out of the hole created by the 0-10 start to his career.

Heading into his 50th career start on Sunday night in Washington, Carr has a chance to even his career winning percentage to .500 as part of a rapid rise from a rough beginning to his tenure with the Oakland Raiders.

“Whenever you start 0-10, it usually doesn’t end well, but I’m glad that we’re trending in the right direction,” Carr said Wednesday. “That first year, as we all know, was rough for everybody. To be able to win some more games since that day, it’s a good thing.”