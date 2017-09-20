Armed man robs Petaluma 7-Eleven store

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for the armed robbery suspect who held up a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in Petaluma.
It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven, located at 5300 Old Redwood Highway.
Police say the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from a store employee. And then, he ran away, police said.
The suspect is a white man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black-and-white high-top shoes, and a maroon ski mask.
Officers checked the area but could not find the robber.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 707-778-4372.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAGNITUDE-6.1 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF JAPAN
- PERSONS OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN MURDER OF OAKLAND TEACHER
- KAISER HOSPITAL IN RICHMOND SHELTERS IN PLACE DUE TO GAS LEAK
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- ‘END OF THE WORLD’ SEPT. 23? NASA SAYS DON’T COUNT ON IT
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP