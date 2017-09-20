Armed man robs Petaluma 7-Eleven store

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for the armed robbery suspect who held up a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in Petaluma.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven, located at 5300 Old Redwood Highway.

Police say the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from a store employee. And then, he ran away, police said.

The suspect is a white man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black-and-white high-top shoes, and a maroon ski mask.

Officers checked the area but could not find the robber.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 707-778-4372.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES