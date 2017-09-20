ALAMEDA (KRON) — As the Jewish community across the Bay Area and around the world observe the first of the High Holy holidays, some synagogues are increasing security around their sanctuaries after several national and local incidents of anti-Semitism.

Rabbi Daniel Stein says Rosh Hashana, the celebration of the Jewish new year, always marks the busiest time of the year for his synagogue–Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.

“As Jews, we are always aware of security issues,” Rabbi Stein said.

And although some cities and counties in the Bay Area have reported a rise in hate crimes, including anti-Semitism, since the national elections in November, Rabbi Stein says that has not been the case at his sanctuary.

“But we’re always concerned about the safety and security of our congregants, and we always take measures to make sure that they are safe,” Stein said.

Wednesday night through Yom Kippur, Rabbi Stein says members of his congregation may not notice additional security but says security will be tight to ensure the High Holy holidays are safe.

“There’s no choice–there’s really no choice,” Rabbi Steven Chester said.

Rabbi Chester is referring to his decision to add additional security cameras at his synagogue–Temple Israel of Alameda.

A hate crime was reported here last month.

Alameda police say a man threw rocks at the windows.

The FBI is involved in the investigation.

“Yes, we’re being smart and safe. And safety for our congregants and people who may be here at services is the most important thing,” Rabbi Chester said. “On the other hand, I find it very sad that we have to have security in this way because of what goes on in this society.”

But Rabbi Chester says that doesn’t mean he or his congregants are scared or intimidated by anti-Semitism or acts of violence.

They are just prepared.

