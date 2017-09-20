California sues Trump administration to prevent border wall

In this Aug. 11, 2017, photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent passes along a section of border levee wall in Hidalgo, Texas. Law enforcement officials in the Rio Grande Valley say a border wall is part of their strategy to slow the entry of drugs and illegal immigration. And they want to avoid the issues that stymied the U.S. government after the Secure Fence Act. That resulted in hundreds of lawsuits and years of delays in Texas, and yielded just 100 miles (160 kilometers) of fencing in the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general has sued the Trump administration over its plan to construct a wall along the country’s border with Mexico.

The suit filed Wednesday by Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr’-ah) makes arguments similar to those in a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups last week arguing the federal government is overstepping its authority by waiving environmental reviews and other laws.

Both lawsuits aim to stop the design, planning and construction of the wall.

The Trump administration recently waived environmental reviews on a 15-mile stretch in San Diego where wall prototypes will be constructed and a 3-mile stretch in downtown Calexico.

Becerra is announcing his suit near the border in San Diego. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also in San Diego to discuss drug seizures.

