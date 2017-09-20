Crews battle apartment building fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)–Oakland fire officials are tackling a blaze at a four-story apartment building.

According to fire officials, the blaze is on the 4th floor of an apartment building in the 400 block of Fairmount.

The story is developing. Stay with KRON4 for all updates.

Fairmount- E10 getting h2o on the Fire, E1 back-up line,E12 search, T4 topside Vent. #oakland — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) September 20, 2017

400 Block Fairmount- 1 unit involved, Ambulance requested for possible pt. #oakland #fire — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) September 20, 2017

400 Block Fairmount- E10 reporting 4 story apt bldg, #workingfire on the 4th floor. #oakland — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) September 20, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES