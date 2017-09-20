Crews knock down blaze at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON)–A fire broke out Tuesday night at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Union City.

The blaze erupted around 9:13 p.m. at 32450 Dyer Street.

The fire was located in the wall on the roof, fire officials said.

Store employees reported the fire and were all able to safely exit the building before firefighters arrived.

The Union City location is temporarily closed, however, the next closest location is in Fremont.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Union City FYI: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts remains temporarily closed after a fire last night. If you need a 🍩 pls visit an alternate location. pic.twitter.com/sR0hFsHHaF — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 20, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES