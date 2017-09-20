Crews knock down blaze at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Union City

By Published: Updated:

UNION CITY (KRON)–A fire broke out Tuesday night at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Union City.

The blaze erupted around 9:13 p.m. at 32450 Dyer Street.

The fire was located in the wall on the roof, fire officials said.

Store employees reported the fire and were all able to safely exit the building before firefighters arrived.

The Union City location is temporarily closed, however, the next closest location is in Fremont.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s