Deputies investigate racist graffiti at Castro Valley school as hate crime

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)–Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office are on high alert after a possible hate crime occurred Monday morning near a Castro Valley middle school.
According to authorities, at around 6:00 a.m. called to Canyon Middle School for a report of racist graffiti and vandalism.
A school district truck had offensive racial remarks against members of the Jewish and African American communities sprawled on it, deputies said.
Swastikas were also drawn on the vehicle and the rear window was smashed.
Deputies are investigating the incident as a Hate Crime.
Please be safe and watch for kids and traffic. See you there ! https://t.co/lIrzaG7OmU
— Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 20, 2017
