Former coaching colleagues face off when 49ers host Rams

By Published: Updated:
Kyle Shanahan
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, Atlanta Falcons offensive coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Baltimore Ravens, in Atlanta. The Falcons' six-game skid and offensive woes may have put offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's future with the team in jeopardy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan took similar paths on their journey to becoming NFL coaches.

Both rose from famous football families to their first NFL jobs as quality control assistants on Jon Gruden’s staffs in Tampa Bay and then spent four years together on Kyle’s father Mike’s staff in Washington.

Now McVay and Shanahan are both first-time head coaches ready to face off as opponents on Thursday night when McVay’s Los Angeles Rams (1-1) face Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers (0-2).

