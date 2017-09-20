Former coaching colleagues face off when 49ers host Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan took similar paths on their journey to becoming NFL coaches.

Both rose from famous football families to their first NFL jobs as quality control assistants on Jon Gruden’s staffs in Tampa Bay and then spent four years together on Kyle’s father Mike’s staff in Washington.

Now McVay and Shanahan are both first-time head coaches ready to face off as opponents on Thursday night when McVay’s Los Angeles Rams (1-1) face Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers (0-2).