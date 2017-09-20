Man becomes millionaire off lottery ticket bought in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — A Bay Area man won $3 million after he bought a $5 Set for Life Scratcher in Fremont.

Salvador Reyna bought the winning lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven located at 40820 Fremont Boulevard.

Since Reyna won the top prize of this game, he now has the option of receiving $10,000 a month for 25 years or he can take the lump-sum cash option of $1,740,000.

Further details were not made available.

Last year, a man also became a millionaire after purchasing a lottery ticket in Fremont.

