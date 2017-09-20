Missing 11-year-old girl walks out of her Fremont home ‘without permission’

FREMONT (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl has walked out of her Fremont home “without permission” on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The girl, identified as Soleil Lews, went missing at around 3:20 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, with dog prints on it, blue jeans, sandals, and a headband with cat ears. She has short, curly brown hair.

Police say Lews may be heading to the Fremont Hub area.

If you see her, you’re asked to contact police.

