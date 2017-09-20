COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The mother of Timothy Davis said new video released by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday proves her son was so badly beaten by Columbus Police that he couldn’t even walk.

Davis’ case has gained national attention after cell phone video showed him being punched and kicked by officers during an arrest on Sept. 1.

The jail video shows Davis being carried into the Franklin County Jail by law-enforcement by his hands and feet. In the video, you can see Davis has been stripped of his clothes and is partially exposed with only his boxers on. Davis’ mother Valerie Johnson said the video shows her son being treated like an animal.

“I wouldn’t even, that’s like an animal, this is like an animal. This is not like my son. This is not a human being,” said Johnson.

It’s unclear if Davis was unconscious when he was brought into the jail.

“He was so badly beaten that my child couldn’t even walk. Look at this video. My son naked, my son carried in face down. My son was unconscious. My son told me when he woke up he was laying in there naked in the cell,” said Johnson.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office told NBC4 it was working to get answers about why Davis was carried into the jail to be booked. Columbus Police did not respond about the new video.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Davis had never been denied medical care. It said he spent three days in the hospital and has been seen multiple times by jail medical staff since he was booked on September 1st.

