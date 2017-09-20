LODI, Calif. (AP/KRON) — A skydiver who crashed last week in Northern California after a parachute malfunction has died.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Brett Hawton, of Alamo, was jumping solo from a plane out of the Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2ypdOdT) witnesses told Woodbridge Fire District officials that his chute tangled.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed Hawton died Friday, a day after he crashed and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Brett’s widow, Laurel, says the family is struggling with his loss.

“We’re hanging in there. We are taking it day-by-day. It’s my son…that I worry for the most,” she said.

Laurel says her husband loved the outdoors and going on adventures.

“He loved adventuring, all extreme sports,” she said. “He loved skydiving, scuba diving, snow skiing. He loved testing himself to the limits.”

It’s the second death this year of a skydiver who used the Lodi Parachute Center as a starting point.

In May, 42-year-old Matthew Ciancio died when his chute failed to properly deploy at the end of a jump in a wingsuit, a specialized jumpsuit with two arm wings and a leg wing.

Laurel says she is concerned about whether or not the proper safety procedures were followed.

“You worry about the safety concerns. Are they actually checking out people?” she said.

KRON4 reached out to the Lodi Parachute Center Wednesday evening, but no one was available for comment.

