Peeping Tom caught on video peering in Alameda resident’s windows

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Police are looking for a peeping Tom who was caught on video peering into windows of Alameda resident’s.

The man was captured on surveillance video looking into homes on Santa Clara Avenue between the 1600 and 1800 blocks, police said.

The incidents happened multiple times during the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14.

Each time, residents were home and spotted the suspect, who fled once he realized he had been seen.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old with a light complexion and dark hair. He stands about 5’8 to 5’10 tall, weighs 160 to 180 pounds.

If anyone has any information in regards to the suspect, they are urged to call the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340.

