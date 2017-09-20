Rep. Ro Khanna tells KRON4 President Trump’s tax reform plan benefits rich

By Published: Updated:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna from California’s 17th district talked exclusively to KRON4’s James Fletcher on Wednesday.

They discussed a number of topics on the political front ranging from the affordable care act and tax reform to Congress working to resolve the DACAS issue.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s