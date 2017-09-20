San Francisco Police release video of persons of interest in murder of teacher

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are looking for three persons of interested regarding the murder of an Oakland teacher.

Carlo Tateo, 31, was shot during an argument in the 1500 block of Folsom Street near 11th Street around 2 a.m. on June 18, according to police.

When police arrived, they found Tateo suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday showing three persons if interest in the case.

Tateo was the father of a 2-year-old daughter and taught physical education at his alma mater, Skyline High School in Oakland. He also coached high school football and soccer.

Anyone recognizing the persons of interest or having information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a TIP to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

