San Juan hotel guests take shelter in stairwell as Hurricane Maria makes landfall

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as the third strongest storm to make landfall in the United States.

The storm was moving across Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning at 10 mph, with a gust of 113 mph reported in the capital of San Juan, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Streets were flooded and power was out in many areas. Metal roofs were already flying and windows were breaking.

Hotels are keeping guests safe by putting them in stairwells.

The Marriott in San Juan asked all the guest to line the stairwells of the hotel since it lost power at 1 a.m. The hotel is using backup generators.

Those who sought shelter at a coliseum in San Juan were moved to the building’s second and third floors, The Associated Press reported.

The last Category 4 hurricane landfall in Puerto Rico occurred in 1932, and the strongest storm to ever hit the island was San Felipe in 1928 with winds of 160 mph.

