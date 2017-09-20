Second ‘sexual fondling’ incident reported on San Jose State campus

SAN JOSE (KRON) — University police at San Jose State sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon about another “sexual fondling” case. This latest incident comes one day after someone else was fondled on the campus.

According to campus police, the assault occurred around 7:15 .m. on E. San Fernando Street sidewalk near the Engineering Building.

The victim was not physically injured, police said.

On Tuesday a victim was sexually assaulted in the southwest stairwell of Dudley Moorhead Hall located on E San Fernando Street.

The University Police Department is investigating both incidents and hopes additional victims and witnesses will come forward.

The university reminded students to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES