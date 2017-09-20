RICHMOND (KRON) — A shelter-in-place has been issued in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon due to a 3-to-4 inch gas line break, firefighters said.
The shelter-in-place is happening at Kaiser Hospital and the Hacienda Apartments.
A two-block radius is impacted, and crews are working to fix the situation.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PHOTOS OF SUSPECT WHO TRIED TO ROB BART RIDER WITH NOTE
- UNSECURED GUN STOLEN FROM SF SHERIFF’S DEPUTY’S CAR
- CALIFORNIA DAD PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN DEATHS OF HIS CHILDREN
- MAN ARRESTED FOR HITTING SAN LEANDRO OFFICERS WITH CAR
- VIDEO: YOUNG IMMIGRANTS SHOUT DOWN NANCY PELOSI
- POLICE: WOMAN SHOT BOYFRIEND, DISMEMBERED BODY
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP