Shelter-in-place at Kaiser Hospital in Richmond due to gas line break

RICHMOND (KRON) — A shelter-in-place has been issued in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon due to a 3-to-4 inch gas line break, firefighters said.

The shelter-in-place is happening at Kaiser Hospital and the Hacienda Apartments.

A two-block radius is impacted, and crews are working to fix the situation.

