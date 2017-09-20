The World According to Gary: KD apologizes for tweets about OKC



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich, and Darya Folsom talk about KD’s bold tweets from fake accounts and Magic Johnson Subpoenaed to Testify in Draymond Green Civil Suit.

Warriors star, Kevin Durant, apologized for criticizing his former teammates using a ghost Twitter account. KD lashed out from the accounts at his former OKC teammates and head coach, Billy Donovan. He has since deleted the tweets.

A lawsuit filed against Draymond Green is getting pretty messy. Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations, Magic Johnson was subpoenaed as a witness. Draymond was involved in an altercation with a former Michigan State football player. He was initially charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Draymond later reached a plea deal and paid a $560 noise violation to avoid jail time.

