SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mexican-Americans in the Bay Area are watching the devastation in the quake zone where a 7.1 earthquake hit, feeling powerless and looking for ways to help those who are affected.

Some are still waiting for word from their friends and family in Mexico.

KRON4 talked with some who have been keeping tabs on the situation via social media.

Rescuers on the ground searching through rubble are broadcasting updates on the social media site WhatsApp.

“They have rescue dogs, and they have found six more people,” Latino Community Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy Sara Velten said.

Velten says she has been using that site as well as Facebook and Twitter to keep in touch with her extensive family back in her hometown.

“For me, it’s been pretty emotional since I am from Mexico City, and I feel, you know, very powerless when I see my city and my whole country suffering like this,” Velten said.

While it’s hard for her to watch the pictures of the devastation, she is heartened to see so many of her countrymen pitching in to help those in need.

“It’s not over, you know, I know there are still buildings falling apart but…it has been amazing to see everybody rallying together and helping each other,” Velten said. “Social media has played a big, big part on this because a lot of the telephone lines are still down, and through social media is the way people are organizing to get food, to get supplies to the Red Cross and to the different parts of the city where people are still trapped.”

Along 24th Street in San Francisco’s Mission District, TV sets inside several taquerias are tuned into Spanish language stations broadcasting from the quake zone.

While inside Galería de la Raza, the staff is monitoring social media, as they prepare to host a fundraiser inside their gallery to help those affected by both the quake in Oaxaca two weeks ago and now Mexico City.

