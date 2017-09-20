ALAMEDA (KRON) — Tech gear, like laptops, has always been a target for thieves.

In some cases, a precious tech device is being snatched right out of the owner’s hands and in the most casual settings.

In the Bay Area, it seems to be happening more often.

On Wednesday, while working on this story, KRON4 came across someone who says they had their laptop stolen just yesterday.

People using laptops at Starbucks beware–there has been a rise in laptops being snatched from victims like one student, who asked not to reveal her identity.

She says she was at a Starbucks on Lakeshore in Oakland on Tuesday when two juveniles snatched her laptop really fast.

“Like within 2 seconds, they literally liked walked in, scoped it out for a few minutes,” the victim said. “Of course, I am not thinking in my head, ‘I should keep my laptop safe’ because there are two little kids in here, and they, bam, snatched it and ran. If anything, I learned not to sit by the entrance with my laptop because I was more of a more convenient person to target.”

Laptop users are being targeted in the City of Alameda as well.

Police say there have been multiple cases in recent weeks

“In the past month or two, we’ve had about five or six laptop thefts from Starbucks predominantly, where the victims are usually seated inside Starbucks and the suspects come in, grab the laptop, and flee with it,” Alameda police Lt. Hoshmand Durani said.

The most recent incident occurred last Sunday at a Starbucks on Atlantic Avenue.

Police say the suspects’ descriptions in the Alameda case are similar to the ones who stole the laptop from the college student in Oakland.

“They’re predominantly juveniles from what we can tell, most of the suspects involved, other than that, we don’t have further information,” Lt. Durani said.

In response, Alameda police have increased officer presence in and around Starbucks.

The college student has advice for anyone thinking about using their laptops at coffee houses.

“Please keep your laptops safe guys, so you don’t go through what I went through,” she said. “I mean, this is hard. It’s not like they taking money from some rich person. I am just a student working, trying to do my assignments and be peaceful.”

