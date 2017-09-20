BELMONT (KRON) — Belmont police are now releasing photos of the woman they say stole credit cards from a teacher’s purse last month.

It happened at Central Elementary School on Middle Road in Belmont on Aug. 31 at around 12:15 p.m.

Authorities say the woman told school staff she was picking up her child from kindergarten.

According to the teacher, the woman took the credit cards from her purse, which was inside a file cabinet in her classroom.

Police say she is a black woman in her 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with long, braided hair.

She was wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans, and a colorful headband.

She also had a blue baseball cap on.

Police say the suspect used the credit cards at Valley Fair Mall in San Jose and was captured by mall security cameras.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 650-595-7400.

