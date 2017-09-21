49ers lament missed opportunities in tight loss to Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco’s previously dormant offense woke up with five touchdowns, 421 yards and more than enough big plays to win a game.

But a worn-down defense and several missed opportunities for more points ended up dooming San Francisco, preventing what was nearly an epic comeback.

A missed extra point by Robbie Gould. A failed attempt at a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game. An offensive pass interference that took the 49ers from the fringe of game-winning field goal range to a desperate situation that ended with a fourth-down sack.