49ers lament missed opportunities in tight loss to Rams

By Published: Updated:
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco’s previously dormant offense woke up with five touchdowns, 421 yards and more than enough big plays to win a game.

But a worn-down defense and several missed opportunities for more points ended up dooming San Francisco, preventing what was nearly an epic comeback.

A missed extra point by Robbie Gould. A failed attempt at a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game. An offensive pass interference that took the 49ers from the fringe of game-winning field goal range to a desperate situation that ended with a fourth-down sack.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s