SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A beer company and ridesharing app are teaming up to get you home safe every weekend for the rest of the year.
Budweiser and Lyft are offering $10 ride credits every Thursday for use over the weekend.
Users will have to check Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram account at 2 p.m. Eastern Time each week to get a code for the rides.
They can be used between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. and are good for three days.
Partiers hoping to cash in on free rides will have to activate the code quickly.
People in major cities will compete for a limited number pool of credits.
