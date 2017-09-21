SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A beer company and ridesharing app are teaming up to get you home safe every weekend for the rest of the year.

Budweiser and Lyft are offering $10 ride credits every Thursday for use over the weekend.

Users will have to check Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram account at 2 p.m. Eastern Time each week to get a code for the rides.

They can be used between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. and are good for three days.

Partiers hoping to cash in on free rides will have to activate the code quickly.

People in major cities will compete for a limited number pool of credits.

