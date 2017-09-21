Canada woman’s dog shot, killed by hunter during hike

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada (KRON) — A woman’s dog in British Columbia, Canada was shot and killed right in front of her.

The woman says she was at the end of her hike with a co-worker and 10 service dogs they work with.

They were putting the dogs back on their leashes when they heard a loud band.

That’s when she realized her 4-year-old dog had been shot.

The hunter who fired the gun says he thought it was a wolf.

Now, that woman is working to extend “no hunting and no shooting” zones.

She is also working to train more service dogs.

Here’s how you can donate to the cause: https://www.gofundme.com/kaoru