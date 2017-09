SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A Peeping Tom has been caught on camera looking into Santa Clara homes at all hours of the day, police said.

Witnesses say a man has been looking into homes in the area of Kiely Boulevard and Homestead Road, both during the day and the night.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

If you see him, you are asked to call police at 408-615-4823.

