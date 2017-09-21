16-car crash kills at least one on I-80 in Sierra

By Published: Updated:
(Placer Sheriff)

CISCO GROVE (KRON) — At least one person was killed in a multi-car crash that is blocking westbound traffic on Interstate 80 near Cisco Gove.

As many as 16 cars were involved in the crash that happened at around 11 a.m. at Eagle Lakes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say one driver was going too fast as hail was falling in the area, which caused a chain reaction crash.

Traffic is being diverted at Kingvale.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Caltrans estimates that I-80 will not reopen until 6 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s