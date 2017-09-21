16-car crash kills at least one on I-80 in Sierra

CISCO GROVE (KRON) — At least one person was killed in a multi-car crash that is blocking westbound traffic on Interstate 80 near Cisco Gove.

As many as 16 cars were involved in the crash that happened at around 11 a.m. at Eagle Lakes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say one driver was going too fast as hail was falling in the area, which caused a chain reaction crash.

Traffic is being diverted at Kingvale.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Caltrans estimates that I-80 will not reopen until 6 p.m.

🚧I-80 w/b is backing up because of highway closure near #Cisco due to traffic collision. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qhQ7IVnFAg — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 21, 2017

#TrafficAlert Delays I-80 WB due to crashes near Eagle Lakes – Fwy CLOSED – Diverting at Kingvale. Rain & Hail = SLOW DOWN. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/Gj02Y5XjNa — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 21, 2017

#TrafficAlert WB I-80 blocked for multi-vehicle collision. Holding WB traffic at Crystal Springs. Expect long delay as area cleared. pic.twitter.com/21cumj6EiO — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 21, 2017

