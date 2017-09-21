Death Wish Coffee recalls cold brew due to botulism concerns

(KRON) — Death Wish Coffee has recalled its 11-ounce cans of its Nitro Cold Brew due to concerns of botulism.

The company, who claims their brew to be the “world’s strongest coffee,” says the recall is because the drinks were processed in a way that “could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulin.” Botulin is a toxin that causes botulism.

The FDA is telling people to not drink the beverage and to throw the cans away immediately. If you bought the brew from a retailer, bring in proof of purchase for a refund.

Death Wish Coffee says they are working on their nitro-cold brew process to make it safer for their customers.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation may also be common symptoms.

People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention, according to the FDA.

There have been no illness reported due to Death Wish Coffee.

