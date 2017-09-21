Deputy: Unknown man grabbed 15-year-old girl in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON)–The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of grabbing a 15-year-old girl in Redwood City Sunday night.
The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of Middlefield Road.
According to deputies, the suspect told the victim that something bad was going to happen to her, grabbed her hand and kept her from walking away.
The girl feared for her safety, pulled away and ran from the suspect, deputies said.
The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
He’s described as a black man, 5 “10, 160 to 180 pounds, wearing all black clothing.
NEWS: We are investigating an incident where an unknown suspect grabbed a juvenile as she walked home. https://t.co/vOPLjJLcWP pic.twitter.com/R02f7EbDBs
— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) September 20, 2017
