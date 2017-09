MENLO PARK (KRON/CNN) — Facebook is pledging to help Mexico rebuild after this week’s powerful earthquake.

The social media company says it will give $1 million to the Red Cross in Mexico, according to CNNMoney.

The money will go to help rebuild areas that were decimated Tuesday.

Facebook said it is also working with UNICEF to waive fees on donations made on its Facebook page.

