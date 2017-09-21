Fanny pack designed for instant dad bod



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– There’s now a fanny pack designed to help those striving for the “dad bod.”

Customers can choose from a variety of fanny pack designs, from the pudgy stomach to a hairy belly.

It’s made by a London based artist who said he always wanted a dad bod but worried about the health risks that come along with that.

The fanny pack line is called the “Dad Bag.”

He hopes to make the product available in an array of skin tones and belly hair.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES