Fanny pack designed for instant dad bod

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– There’s now a fanny pack designed to help those striving for the “dad bod.”

Customers can choose from a variety of fanny pack designs, from the pudgy stomach to a hairy belly.

It’s made by a London based artist who said he always wanted a dad bod but worried about the health risks that come along with that.

The fanny pack line is called the “Dad Bag.”

He hopes to make the product available in an array of skin tones and belly hair.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s