Fresh fish return to San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf

By Published: Updated:
File - In this Nov. 5, 2015 file photo, fishermen stand on a boat at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. Fish is returning to San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. Starting this weekend, San Francisco will allow fishermen to sell their dabs, sole and rockfish at the popular tourist spot as part of a one-year pilot program. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fresh fish are returning to San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf.

Starting this weekend, San Francisco will allow fishermen to sell dabs, sole and rockfish from their boats at the popular tourist spot as part of a one-year pilot program.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Thursday that San Francisco banned such sales in 2000 but reversed its policy on Sept. 12 after a campaign by fishermen looking to increase their income.

The port is allowing only whole, gutted fish to be sold at a limited part of the harbor and only by San Francisco fishermen, comparing the program to a farmers’ market for fish.
Some seafood purveyors who already sell filleted fish at the Wharf expressed concerns about the program, saying non-refrigerated fish is more vulnerable to contamination.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s