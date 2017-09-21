Fresh fish return to San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fresh fish are returning to San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf.

Starting this weekend, San Francisco will allow fishermen to sell dabs, sole and rockfish from their boats at the popular tourist spot as part of a one-year pilot program.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Thursday that San Francisco banned such sales in 2000 but reversed its policy on Sept. 12 after a campaign by fishermen looking to increase their income.

The port is allowing only whole, gutted fish to be sold at a limited part of the harbor and only by San Francisco fishermen, comparing the program to a farmers’ market for fish.

Some seafood purveyors who already sell filleted fish at the Wharf expressed concerns about the program, saying non-refrigerated fish is more vulnerable to contamination.

