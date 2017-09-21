FULL TIME: CHIEF METEOROLOGIST

Category
News
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location
Nexstar – KRON – San Francisco, CA 94111 US (Primary)
Education
Bachelor’s Degree
Job Title
Meteorologist, Chief
Salary Grade
Hiring Manager
Pero, Aaron (Director, News – )
# of Hires Needed
1
Job Description
THIS WILL BE A FULL-TIME, UNION POSITION
KRON 4 News is looking for a chief meteorologist. KRON 4 News does more weather than any other station in the San Francisco Bay Area and we intend to strengthen our position as the market’s weather leader. The successful candidate will have a proven understanding of Bay Area weather patterns, including micro climates and earthquakes and adapt quickly when weather conditions necessitate. We are looking for a person who can explain weather clearly to our viewers but also bring urgency to our newscasts.
RESPONSIBILITIES and QUALIFICATIONS include:
- 5-7 years of on-air experience producing and presenting weather forecasts
- NWS certified as a meteorologist ideal but not required
- Ability to analyze meteorological data to produce a forecast
- Production of weather graphics to support the forecast
- Clear communication of the details of the forecast
- Regular engagement in digital platforms including KRON4.com, Facebook, Twitter, etc.
- Ability and willingness to work flexible hours, including different day parts, weekends, and holidays
- Must be a self-starter, hard worker, have a great attitude, and be versatile and efficient
- Applicants should submit a current demo reel, resume and references
- Management reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required
- Must be able to provide on air traffic forecasts and use the pertaining computer system when necessary.