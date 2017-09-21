FULL TIME: CHIEF METEOROLOGIST

Job Description

THIS WILL BE A FULL-TIME, UNION POSITION

KRON 4 News is looking for a chief meteorologist. KRON 4 News does more weather than any other station in the San Francisco Bay Area and we intend to strengthen our position as the market’s weather leader. The successful candidate will have a proven understanding of Bay Area weather patterns, including micro climates and earthquakes and adapt quickly when weather conditions necessitate. We are looking for a person who can explain weather clearly to our viewers but also bring urgency to our newscasts.

RESPONSIBILITIES and QUALIFICATIONS include: