Gas leak in Richmond prompts road closures



RICHMOND (KRON)— Pacific Gas and Electric crews continued work on a gas line rupture in Richmond early Thursday morning that forced residents to shelter in place.

Crews were on the scene for nearly 17 hours trying to fix the problem.

Around 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, a third party company dug three-inches into a PG&E gas line.

PG&E arrived at the scene within 20-minutes.

The Richmond Fire Department evacuated a two-block radius and has Kaiser Hospital and nearby apartment shelter-in-place.

Those orders were lifted once the gas flow was turned off.

Crews closed of Harbor Way at MacDonald Avenue to Nevin Avenue, while they worked Thursday morning.

#Richmond commuters. Stay away from Harbour Way & Macdonald https://t.co/BX5xb7QCPt — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 21, 2017

Road still closed at Harbour way & Macdonald ave in Richmond as @PGE4Me works on a gas line rupture @kron4news pic.twitter.com/n0wqlMyJJc — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) September 21, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES