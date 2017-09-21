Gas leak in Richmond prompts road closures

By and Published:


RICHMOND (KRON)— Pacific Gas and Electric crews continued work on a gas line rupture in Richmond early Thursday morning that forced residents to shelter in place.

Crews were on the scene for nearly 17 hours trying to fix the problem.

Around 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, a third party company dug three-inches into a PG&E gas line.

PG&E arrived at the scene within 20-minutes.

The Richmond Fire Department evacuated a two-block radius and has Kaiser Hospital and nearby apartment shelter-in-place.

Those orders were lifted once the gas flow was turned off.

Crews closed of Harbor Way at MacDonald Avenue to Nevin Avenue, while they worked Thursday morning.

 

