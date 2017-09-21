Gas leak in Richmond prompts road closures

RICHMOND (KRON)— Pacific Gas and Electric crews continued work on a gas line rupture in Richmond early Thursday morning that forced residents to shelter in place.
Crews were on the scene for nearly 17 hours trying to fix the problem.
Around 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, a third party company dug three-inches into a PG&E gas line.
PG&E arrived at the scene within 20-minutes.
The Richmond Fire Department evacuated a two-block radius and has Kaiser Hospital and nearby apartment shelter-in-place.
Those orders were lifted once the gas flow was turned off.
Crews closed of Harbor Way at MacDonald Avenue to Nevin Avenue, while they worked Thursday morning.
#Richmond commuters. Stay away from Harbour Way & Macdonald https://t.co/BX5xb7QCPt
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 21, 2017
Road still closed at Harbour way & Macdonald ave in Richmond as @PGE4Me works on a gas line rupture @kron4news pic.twitter.com/n0wqlMyJJc
— Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) September 21, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAGNITUDE-6.1 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF JAPAN
- PERSONS OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN MURDER OF OAKLAND TEACHER
- KAISER HOSPITAL IN RICHMOND SHELTERS IN PLACE DUE TO GAS LEAK
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- ‘END OF THE WORLD’ SEPT. 23? NASA SAYS DON’T COUNT ON IT
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP