High wind advisory issued for San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO (KRON)– California Highway Patrol issued a high wind advisory for the San Mateo Bridge Thursday morning.

KRON4’s Robin Winston wants to remind drivers to reduce their speed when heading over the bridge.

**High Wind Advisory** for the #SanMateoBridge. Hold onto that steering wheel. Reduce your speed. pic.twitter.com/y4OOasKD39 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 21, 2017

