How to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Mexico

By Published:
Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(KRON) — Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake has killed more than 200 people and injured 2,000 in Mexico.

Rescue efforts are still underway Thursday as crews dig through the rubble of toppled buildings searching for trapped survivors.

Here in the Bay Area, students at U.C. Berkeley are raising money to help raise money for families in Mexico devastated by the recent earthquake.

You can donate to their Youcaring crowdfunding campaign here

Other places to donate:

Mexican Red Cross

GlobalGiving

Unicef

