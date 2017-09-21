(KRON) — Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake has killed more than 200 people and injured 2,000 in Mexico.

Rescue efforts are still underway Thursday as crews dig through the rubble of toppled buildings searching for trapped survivors.

Here in the Bay Area, students at U.C. Berkeley are raising money to help raise money for families in Mexico devastated by the recent earthquake.

You can donate to their Youcaring crowdfunding campaign here

Other places to donate:

Mexican Red Cross

GlobalGiving

Unicef

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES