(KRON) — Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake has killed more than 200 people and injured 2,000 in Mexico.
Rescue efforts are still underway Thursday as crews dig through the rubble of toppled buildings searching for trapped survivors.
Here in the Bay Area, students at U.C. Berkeley are raising money to help raise money for families in Mexico devastated by the recent earthquake.
You can donate to their Youcaring crowdfunding campaign here
Other places to donate:
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAGNITUDE-6.1 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF JAPAN
- PERSONS OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN MURDER OF OAKLAND TEACHER
- KAISER HOSPITAL IN RICHMOND SHELTERS IN PLACE DUE TO GAS LEAK
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- ‘END OF THE WORLD’ SEPT. 23? NASA SAYS DON’T COUNT ON IT
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP