ANTIOCH (KRON) — Six credit card skimmers were found at an Antioch gas station on Thursday, police said.

The skimmers were found at around 11:06 a.m. at the Valero Gas Station, located at 2101 Somersville Road.

The skimmers were located within the gas pumps, police said.

Police do not know how long they’ve been there.

Police are telling customers who bought gas at that station to check their financial activity for any fraudulent charges.

If there are, you should report it immediately, police said.

