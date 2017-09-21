Jewish temple in Oakland vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

OAKLAND (KRON)– A Jewish temple in Oakland was vandalized in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday with anti-Semitic graffiti written sprawled on the side of the building.

Dorian Farrow, the executive director of Temple Sinai located at 2808 Summit St, said a rabbi found the graffiti around 5:00 a.m.

The graffiti was covered with paper, so people in the community could write love notes before the paint is cleaned off.

Several Jewish synagogues around the Bay Area are on high alert after several national and local hate crimes.

