*NOTE: The video above is in Spanish*
(KRON) — Meet Frida, a rescue dog who has saved more than 50 lives during natural disasters in Mexico.
On Tuesday a 7.1 magnitude earthquake devastated Mexico. More than 200 people were killed and dozens of buildings crumbled.
Frida, a member of the Mexican Navy’s canine unit, is hard at work helping search for survivors among the rubble.
The Labrador wears protective goggles and little doggy boots.
People all over the world are praising Frida, including the President of Mexico.
Ella es #Frida, pertenece a la @SEMAR_mx y ha ayudado a salvar 52 vidas en distintos desastres naturales a nivel nacional e internacional. pic.twitter.com/iLy87aCRFX
— Presidencia México (@PresidenciaMX) September 13, 2017
Important news: Frida has goggles and little shoes. Also, she’s saved a dozen people in the aftermath of the earthquake in Mexico. Good dog. pic.twitter.com/Bvs00v7iMH
— Joe Cooper (@swelljoe) September 21, 2017
#México Frida, labrador de la unidad canina de la Marina lleva 53 localizaciones, de las que 12 son personas vivas en #Juchitán, #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/5TT2tzaS7f
— A primera hora (@PueAPrimeraHora) September 12, 2017
Meet Frida. She’s in the search & rescue division of the Mexican Navy along with two German shepherds. Sadly, she’s been busy lately. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/82nlfkvodW
— WeRateDogs™ (Oct 3) (@dog_rates) September 20, 2017
