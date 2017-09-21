Meet Frida, the rescue dog who’s saving lives after the Mexico quake

By Published: Updated:

*NOTE: The video above is in Spanish*

(KRON) — Meet Frida, a rescue dog who has saved more than 50 lives during natural disasters in Mexico.

On Tuesday a 7.1 magnitude earthquake devastated Mexico. More than 200 people were killed and dozens of buildings crumbled.

Frida, a member of the Mexican Navy’s canine unit, is hard at work helping search for survivors among the rubble.

The Labrador wears protective goggles and little doggy boots.

People all over the world are praising Frida, including the President of Mexico.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s