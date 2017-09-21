Parrot places order through Amazon’s Alexa

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A parrot figured out how to shop using Amazon’s Alexa system.

The parrot’s name is Buddy, and he mimicked a conversation his owner had and ended up ordering a set of gift boxes.

His owner discovered the order after she couldn’t figure out where the $16 purchase came from.

The woman said she uses Alexa to play music and hs never placed an order.

