CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — In the far East Bay, deputies have arrested a man who they say plowed his car through a group of people.

Twenty-two-year-old Antonio Morales allegedly sped his Nissan Maxima through a crowd in a parking lot in the town of Byron.

This was along Taylor Lane back on Sept. 2.

The driver hit two people before speeding off.

The victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Morales has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s being held on $2.3 million in bail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES