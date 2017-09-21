Raiders running backs are content sharing the spotlight

By Published: Updated:
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard, center, celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Marshawn Lynch sent a subtle message to the rest of the NFL when he had fellow running backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington join him in running onto the field during pregame introductions before the Raiders’ home opener.

While Lynch was trying to show his two young teammates some love, the move was also indicative of how the trio is featured in the Raiders’ offense.

Lynch, the Oakland native who came out of retirement to play for his hometown team, is the featured runner and the marquee name in the backfield. Richard and Washington, both in their second year, are the understudies but actually much more than that.

