San Jose police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police are on the hunt for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:31 p.m. when a vehicle rammed into a man crossing the street on Ocala Avenue.

According to police, the victim was struck by a 2001-2007 Chrysler Town and Country or Dodge Caravan.

The suspect fled the scene without stopping.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim won’t be released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed his identity and notified his family.

