Santa Cruz brain surgeon faces more child sex abuse charges

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Watsonville Police Department shows Dr. James Kohut. A Northern California brain surgeon and two nurses arrested in May for allegedly running a child-sex ring are facing more charges. The Santa Cruz district attorney’s office announced the new charges in court Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Watsonville Police Department via AP, File)
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California brain surgeon and two nurses arrested in May for allegedly running a child-sex ring are facing more charges.

The Santa Cruz district attorney’s office announced the new charges in court Thursday.

Dr. James Kohut and the two nurses were arrested in May after investigators says they received video images implicating the three, who were originally charged with several child molestation counts each.

Court documents filed Wednesday show investigators finding a second video clip that led to 32 new charges.

A judge on Thursday set bail at $15 million for each defendant.

The 57-year-old Kohut, 30-year-old Emily Stephens and 43-year-old Rashel Brandon each pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Attorneys for Kohut and Stephens declined to comment on the charges. Brandon’s lawyer didn’t return a call.

