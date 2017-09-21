(KRON/CNN) — Children whose mothers drank tap water while pregnant could have a lower IQ, according to a new study.

That new study, involving fluoride, says there’s apparently a link between increased exposure to fluoride in the womb to the child’s IQ and cognitive ability.

Researchers looked at mothers and children in Mexico and say there was a drop in scores on intelligence tests if there had been more fluoride intake.

After a child is born, it appeared to be less of a factor.

Roughly 75 percent of Americans are exposed to fluoride that’s added to public water to improve dental health.

In Mexico, it is not added to water supplies but people are exposed to naturally occurring fluoride and the levels are a little higher.

The results of the study could renew the ongoing debate about the safety of fluoride.

