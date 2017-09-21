TASMANIA, Australia (KRON/CNN) — Taking a break from your diet could help you lose more weight, and keep it off, according to a study from the University of Tasmania.

They had a group of guys cut calories for two weeks and then ditch their diet for two weeks.

After four months of that on-off cycle, that group had lost nearly 50 percent more weight than men who dieted steadily for the same amount of time.

The researchers think that cycle could help you avoid weight loss plateaus.

