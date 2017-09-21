Teacher accused of sleeping with 4 teen students, 2 in same night

JONESBORO, AR (KTAL) – A former high school teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of having a sexual relationship with four students, including two in one night.

KAIT reports Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault.

The reported acts happened between January and April of 2016. Court documents say the relationship began with the teacher sending texts to the students “which became more and more sexual in nature.”

One victim said Goline sent him sexually explicit text messages, including a photo of herself in a thong, according to KAIT. He said Goline “texted him that she would like to have sex with him but he was too young.”

The affidavit stated the acts occurred between the months of January and April.

Goline is accused of bringing the students to her house to have sex.

When confronted about the relationships, court documents state Goline first said “I’m not going to lose my husband” before admitting to having sex with four students.

Goline was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center, but later posted bond. If convicted of the Class A felony, she could be sentenced to 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

