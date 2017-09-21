The World According to Gary: Young girl hit by 105 mph foul at Yankee Stadium



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about a frightening moment during a Yankees game, Derek Carr’s mock music video, and the death of legendary boxer and Jake LaMotta.

A two-year-old girl was hit in the face by a foul ball going 105 miles per hour at a Yankees game. The girl had attended the game with her grandparents when she was hit. She spent the night in the hospital but is expected to be fine.

Players for both the Yankees and Twins were visibly shaken and holding back tears as the little girl was treated in the stands. Tom Frazier was the one who hit the ball and was still emotional after the game.

Derek Carr has some fun starring in a fake music video promoting a San Joaquin Valley Credit Union. The credit union released billboards and short video teasers of Carr and his boy-band persona.

Former boxing champion, Jake LaMotta, died Wednesday at the age of 95 years old. His fiance said he died at a Miami hospital from complications of pneumonia. LaMotta was known as the “Bronx Bull” in his fighting days.

