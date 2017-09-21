Trump announces new order to help US target people, companies, banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) – Trump announces new order to help US target people, companies, banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea.

