NEW YORK (AP) – Trump announces new order to help US target people, companies, banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAGNITUDE-6.1 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF JAPAN
- PERSONS OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN MURDER OF OAKLAND TEACHER
- KAISER HOSPITAL IN RICHMOND SHELTERS IN PLACE DUE TO GAS LEAK
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- ‘END OF THE WORLD’ SEPT. 23? NASA SAYS DON’T COUNT ON IT
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP