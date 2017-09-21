Two teens accused of kidnapping, raping classmate

By Published:
This photo combo provided by the Frederick, Md., Police Department shows, Edgar Chicas-Hernandez, 17, left, and Victor Gonzalez Guttierres, 19. Authorities in Maryland have charged the two teens with kidnapping and raping a classmate and police say a third suspect is at large. (Frederick, Md., Police Department via AP)

FREDERICK, MD (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have charged two teens with kidnapping and raping a classmate and police say a third suspect is at large.

The Frederick News-Post reported Wednesday that police said in court documents that a female acquaintance of the victim may have persuaded the suspects to act.

Police said the girl told them she was grabbed while walking home on Sept. 2, taken to an apartment and sexually assaulted. According to police, she said two were classmates who allegedly told her they were acting on orders from the younger female acquaintance.

Frederick authorities charged 19-year-old Victor Antonio Gonzalez-Guttierres and 17-year-old Edgar Natanal Chicas-Hernandez, who’s charged as an adult. Police didn’t identify the third suspect.

Court documents don’t identify the female acquaintance, who repeatedly denied involvement.

It wasn’t clear if any had lawyers.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Thursday that the agency has lodged an immigration detainer for Gonzalez-Guttierres. ICE says he is from El Salvador.

